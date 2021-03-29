Portuguese / Spanish / English

Dozens of bodies discovered in Benghazi following assassination

March 29, 2021 at 2:56 pm | Published in: Africa, ICC, International Organisations, Libya, News
Members of the Libyan Red Crescent exhume unidentified bodies from a mass grave of people killed during fighting in Libya's second city of Benghazi, in order to re-bury them in a public burial site on February 23, 2017 [ABDULLAH DOMA/AFP via Getty Images]
 March 29, 2021 at 2:56 pm

The authorities in the east of Libya have announced the tightening of security measures in Benghazi after the discovery of dozens of bullet-riddled bodies a few days after the assassination of Mahmoud Al-Werfalli, a senior officer in the forces commanded by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

"According to the instructions of Field Marshal Haftar, we have forced all stores to install surveillance cameras," explained the Head of the Central Security Committee in Benghazi, Brigadier General Abdel Basset Ahmida Bougris. "The deadline is Monday."

Bougris added that it has also become strictly forbidden to drive vehicles with tinted windows and without registration plates.

He emphasised that storming houses to make arrests is also strictly prohibited except by order of the Public Prosecution Office. The proviso is that the security officer in charge of the operation enters the house wearing uniform and with his face uncovered.

Al-Werfalli was wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for serious crimes including torture and murder. According to the head of the Military Prosecution Office, Colonel Ali Madi, there are two suspects for the killing: Mohamed Abdul Jalil Saad and Hanin Idris Al-Abdali. The latter is the daughter of lawyer Hanan Al-Barasi, who was killed in Benghazi last November.

