Turkey has potential to sustain peace in Afghanistan, says ambassador

Turkey has great potential to step up the peace process in Afghanistan, the Afghan ambassador to Ankara has said. According to Anadolu, Ambassador Salahuddin Rabbani added that the upcoming peace talks in Istanbul slated for April will hopefully pave the way for a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın met with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and his delegation at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul. On the agenda were the peace talks, which will be held in a manner supporting the peace negotiations in the Qatari capital in Doha between the representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban. The US Ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, attended the meeting.

Qatar hosted the first round of Afghan peace talks in Doha in January. The talks are aimed at ending the 19-year war in Afghanistan and bringing about the withdrawal of US troops from the country.

