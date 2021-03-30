Israel warns citizens of possible attacks in five Arab countries

Israel's National Security Council has warned its citizens that Iran may target them overseas and urged them to be more vigilant, citing threats by Iranian officials, the Times of Israel reported.

According to the newspaper, the council's Counterterrorism Division advisory warned that "Iranian officials had threatened to attack Israeli targets over the last few months, adding that Iran had already conducted a bombing attack near the Israeli embassy in India in January."

Adding: "Jihadist organizations, including ISIS [Daesh] have shown a great incentive to launch global attacks, including in countries which Israelis tend to visit."

The most prominent countries included in the warning are Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan.

The warning also included Mali, Burkina Faso, Central Africa, Nigeria, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines.

In January, an explosive device exploded near the Israeli embassy in India with Tel Aviv holding Tehran responsible. The incident did not cause any casualties.