Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israel warns citizens of possible attacks in five Arab countries

March 30, 2021 at 11:56 am | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Europe & Russia, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Malaysia, Mali, Middle East, News, Nigeria, Philippines, Turkey, UAE
A cutout of an Israeli soldier is seen behind signs pointing out distances to different cities at an army post in Mount Bental in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, on November 28, 2020 [JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images]
A cutout of an Israeli soldier is seen behind signs pointing out distances to different cities at an army post in Mount Bental in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, on November 28, 2020 [JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images]
 March 30, 2021 at 11:56 am

Israel's National Security Council has warned its citizens that Iran may target them overseas and urged them to be more vigilant, citing threats by Iranian officials, the Times of Israel reported.

According to the newspaper, the council's Counterterrorism Division advisory warned that "Iranian officials had threatened to attack Israeli targets over the last few months, adding that Iran had already conducted a bombing attack near the Israeli embassy in India in January."

Adding: "Jihadist organizations, including ISIS [Daesh] have shown a great incentive to launch global attacks, including in countries which Israelis tend to visit."

READ: US surveillance drone crashes in northern Iraq

The most prominent countries included in the warning are Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan.

The warning also included Mali, Burkina Faso, Central Africa, Nigeria, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines.

In January, an explosive device exploded near the Israeli embassy in India with Tel Aviv holding Tehran responsible. The incident did not cause any casualties.

Categories
AfricaAsia & AmericasAzerbaijanBahrainBurkina FasoEgyptEurope & RussiaGeorgiaIndiaIndonesiaIranIraqIsraelJordanMalaysiaMaliMiddle EastNewsNigeriaPhilippinesTurkeyUAE
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments