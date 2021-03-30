Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Lebanon parliament speaker: Country could sink like the Titanic

March 30, 2021 at 2:43 pm | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on April 1, 2019 [HAIDAR HAMDANI/AFP via Getty Images]
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on April 1, 2019 [HAIDAR HAMDANI/AFP via Getty Images]
 March 30, 2021 at 2:43 pm

Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, yesterday warned that the country will sink like the Titanic if a government is not formed soon.

"The whole country is in danger, the whole country is the Titanic," Berri said during a parliament session held to approve an emergency fund for electricity.

"It's time we all woke up because in the end, if the ship sinks, there'll be no one left," he added.

READ: Lebanon's political stalemate may lead to civil war

Last Monday, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and President Michel Aoun announced that they had failed to reach an agreement on the formation of a cabinet.

Protests have escalated in Lebanon in recent weeks amid worsening political crisis and deteriorating economic conditions, the worst since the end of the civil war in 1990.

Lebanon is one long tale of disaster and crisis - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Lebanon is one long tale of disaster and crisis – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Categories
LebanonMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments