Lebanon parliament speaker: Country could sink like the Titanic

Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, yesterday warned that the country will sink like the Titanic if a government is not formed soon.

"The whole country is in danger, the whole country is the Titanic," Berri said during a parliament session held to approve an emergency fund for electricity.

"It's time we all woke up because in the end, if the ship sinks, there'll be no one left," he added.

Last Monday, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and President Michel Aoun announced that they had failed to reach an agreement on the formation of a cabinet.

Protests have escalated in Lebanon in recent weeks amid worsening political crisis and deteriorating economic conditions, the worst since the end of the civil war in 1990.