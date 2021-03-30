Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tanker released by Suez might be damaged, warns Egypt official

March 30, 2021 at 2:07 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
SUEZ, EGYPT - MARCH 28: The container ship, the Ever Given, is seen from a village near the Suez Canal on March 28, 2021 in Suez, Egypt. Work continues to free the Ever Given, a huge container ship stuck sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal. The ship ran aground in the canal on March 23, after being caught in 40-knot winds. Dredgers have been working on the port side of the ship in an attempt to remove sand and mud and dislodge the vessel. The Suez Canal is one of the worlds busiest shipping lanes and the blockage has created a backlog of vessels at either end, raising concerns over the impact the accident will have on global shipping and supply chains. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images)
The container ship, the Ever Given, is seen from a village near the Suez Canal on March 28, 2021 in Suez, Egypt [Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images]
 March 30, 2021 at 2:07 pm

Cargo ship Ever Given might have suffered some damage after being wedged for a week at the Suez Canal's shoreline, an Egyptian official warned yesterday.

The former chairman of the state-run Suez Canal Authority (SCA), Mohab Mamish, told Youm7 that the tanker might undergo "some repair and maintenance operations on its front tail, which had been stuck into the canal's edge."

"The procedure of flushing the 370 ships stalled in the canal will start today and will last for three to four days as the canal operations return to normal," Mamish added.

The Egyptian president's adviser pointed out that the container ship was being "fully examined for seaworthiness," adding that the authority was also "investigating the reasons behind the vessel being jammed for a week."

Media reported early yesterday that the vessel was successfully refloated, with help from the Dutch firm Smit Salvage.

Experts say that some 10 per cent of the world's shipping traffic transits through the Suez Canal – one of Egypt's major foreign currency resources. Officials said that the canal's closure led to losses of $9.6 billion in trade each day.

