Zarif: Iran aims to contribute to lasting peace in Afghanistan

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country wants to contribute to establishing lasting peace and ending the conflict in Afghanistan.

The official made the remarks upon his arrival in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe where he will participate in a ministerial meeting of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process initiative and hold talks with senior Tajik officials.

"I'm very pleased to have found an opportunity to travel to Tajikistan, which is a friendly and neighbouring country where people speak the same language and have the same religion as Iranians, in order to attend the Heart of Asia conference, have a bilateral trip and also sit down for talks with officials from Tajikistan and other countries, so that we can work together on Afghanistan, which is also a neighbouring country where people have the same religion and language as we do so that we can help our brothers and sisters in Afghanistan establish lasting peace and end fighting in their country," Zarif said.

In addition to the Tajik officials, the Iranian minister will also meet with the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

