Kurdistan president affirms commitment to budget agreement with Iraq federal government

President of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Nechirvan Barzani announced on Wednesday that the region is fully committed to the agreement concluded with the Federal Government of Iraq regarding the budget for 2021, Anadolu Agency reported.

Barzani made the remark during a press conference held in the French capital, Paris, where he arrived on Monday evening.

"The Kurdistan Region will fully comply with the agreement concluded with the government of (Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa) Al-Kadhimi," Barzani affirmed, stressing that the region is not responsible for delaying the federal budget's approval.

Earlier on Sunday, representatives from the Kurdistan Region, the Federal Government and parliament in Baghdad signed an agreement in which the region would hand over 460,000 barrels of oil per day to the Iraqi national oil company, SOMO, in return for its share in the budget amounting to 12.6 per cent.

On Tuesday, Al-Kadhimi urged parliament to overcome differences and approve the draft federal budget bill for the current year 2021.

The bill has been pending in parliament since late last year as a result of differences between the political forces.

