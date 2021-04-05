Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Over 5m vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia

April 5, 2021 at 12:54 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
A vaccine syringe with a drop on the needle's end is seen in front of a computer screen showing the national flag of Saudi Arabia. [Ali Balıkçı - Anadolu Agency]
A vaccine syringe with a drop on the needle's end is seen in front of a computer screen showing the national flag of Saudi Arabia. [Ali Balıkçı - Anadolu Agency]
 April 5, 2021 at 12:54 pm

Five million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered across Saudi Arabia, according to the kingdom's health ministry on Monday, Anadolu reports.

"More than 5 million doses have been so far rolled out in more than 587 vaccination points across the kingdom," the ministry said in a statement. The statement, however, did not specify the type of vaccine used.

Saudi Arabia began its nationwide vaccination campaign on Dec. 17, using the German-American Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The oil-rich kingdom saw a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections in recent days. As of Sunday, the country's tally reached 392,682 cases, including 6,697 deaths.

READ: Over 16M coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Turkey

Categories
CoronavirusMiddle EastNewsSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments