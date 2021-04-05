Over 5m vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia

Five million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered across Saudi Arabia, according to the kingdom's health ministry on Monday, Anadolu reports.

"More than 5 million doses have been so far rolled out in more than 587 vaccination points across the kingdom," the ministry said in a statement. The statement, however, did not specify the type of vaccine used.

Saudi Arabia began its nationwide vaccination campaign on Dec. 17, using the German-American Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The oil-rich kingdom saw a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections in recent days. As of Sunday, the country's tally reached 392,682 cases, including 6,697 deaths.

READ: Over 16M coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Turkey