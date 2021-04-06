Portuguese / Spanish / English

Al Arabiya TV: Iran cargo ship attacked in Red Sea

April 6, 2021 at 10:07 pm | Published in: Africa, Eritrea, Iran, Middle East, News
A cargo ship sails through the Shahid Beheshti Port in the southeastern Iranian coastal city of Chabahar, on the Gulf of Oman, during an inauguration ceremony of new equipment and infrastructure on February 25, 2019. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) (Photo credit should read ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)
An Iranian cargo ship has come under attack in the Red Sea, Reuters reported Al Arabiya TV as saying on Tuesday, quoting unnamed sources.

It cited the sources as saying the vessel was attacked off the coast of Eritrea and was affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards but provided no evidence to support the assertion.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Iranian officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

