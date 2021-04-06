Al Arabiya TV: Iran cargo ship attacked in Red Sea

An Iranian cargo ship has come under attack in the Red Sea, Reuters reported Al Arabiya TV as saying on Tuesday, quoting unnamed sources.

It cited the sources as saying the vessel was attacked off the coast of Eritrea and was affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards but provided no evidence to support the assertion.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Iranian officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

