Egypt, Sudan chiefs of staff discuss military cooperation

The Egyptian Army Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid met on Monday with his Sudanese counterpart Mohamed Othman Al-Hussein and discussed security issues that concern the two countries, the Egyptian army said in a statement.

According to the statement the two army officials held the meeting on the sidelines of the conclusion of the joint air exercise, the "Nile Eagles 2," which began on 31 March in Sudan.

The statement said the chiefs of staff of Egypt and Sudan have discussed military and security challenges as well as threats facing their countries and the military cooperation programme between them during the coming period.

"The two sides have agreed on the importance of employing the experiences gained from training activities for the benefit of developing operational tasks," the statement said.

The Nile Eagles 2 training was concluded with a display of the activities carried out by the Egyptian and Sudanese air forces and Special Forces elements.

