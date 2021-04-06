Qatar runs world's first flight with only vaccinated passengers, crew

The world's first fully COVID-19 vaccinated flight took to the skies today, carrying only inoculated passengers and crew members on board.

Passengers on Qatar Airways QR6421 were also serviced by fully vaccinated staff members at check-in, the airline said in a media release.

"Today's special flight demonstrates the next stage in the recovery of international travel is not far away. We are proud to continue leading the industry by operating the first flight with a fully vaccinated crew and passengers and providing a beacon of hope for the future of international aviation. With aviation being a critical economic driver both globally and here in the State of Qatar, we are thankful for the support we have received from our government and local health authorities to vaccinate our staff, with over 1,000 vaccinations being administered per day," Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said.

Today marks a major milestone, as we operate the world's first flight with fully vaccinated crew and passengers.#QR6421 is operated with our @Airbus A350-1000 and we're delighted to have special amenity kits for all our passengers. pic.twitter.com/8NH32DDn75 — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) April 6, 2021

In his address to passengers from the cockpit, the pilot congratulated them on being part of this "remarkable, industrial milestone, as the world's first flight where all passengers and crew are fully vaccinated against COVID-19."

"We know that this past year hasn't always been easy with many people unable to see their loved ones, often separated by distance … we are proud to be the first airline to operate a fully vaccinated flight," he added.

