Ex-Tunisia president calls for early presidential election

Former Tunisian President, Moncef Marzouki, yesterday called for "early elections to help solve the political and economic crises" which are currently rocking the North African state.

"Early presidential and parliamentary elections may be an adventure, but the adventure may include some hope," Marzouki said on Facebook, warning that the current situation would further "erode the state's role and worsen the healthcare crisis and poverty."

"If there is a necessity for a national dialogue, it must not be a dialogue for deals and satisfactions but a dialogue between all political powers to end this absurd situation," Marzouki added.

Tunisia has suffered deadlock since President Kais Saied refused to allow newly appointed members of parliament to swear their oath of office, a move which the parliamentary speaker says the president does not have a right to do.

