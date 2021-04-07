Iran: US statements on lifting of sanctions 'promising'

Iran welcomed the "promising" statements made by US officials about the possibility of lifting the sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic ahead of its return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

"We find this position realistic and promising. It could be the start of correcting the bad process that had taken diplomacy to a dead end," government spokesman Ali Rabiei told journalists in Tehran.

Rabiei added that his country is neither optimistic nor pessimistic regarding the nuclear talks that are currently being held in Vienna but it is certain that this is the right path to revive the 2015 deal.

If the United States proves its seriousness and truthfulness regarding the deal, then this is a positive indicator that the deal can be restored and implemented.

Last Friday, US Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley told PBS Newshour: "The United States knows that, in order to get back into compliance, it's going to have to lift … sanctions that are inconsistent with [the 2015 deal]."

