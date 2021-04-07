Morocco discovers new coronavirus strain

Moroccan authorities have discovered a new strain of the coronavirus, a member of the state-run scientific and technical committee for managing coronavirus announced yesterday.

Azzedine Brahimi reported that the new strain had appeared in "the Ouarzazate province only," adding that it had "no effect on either the spread of the virus, or the severity of the disease after infection or the immune response."

"Most infections in Morocco belong to the original coronavirus and the mutated variant discovered in Britain," Brahimi said on Facebook.

The Ministry of Health recently said that the British strain was detected in seven regions across the country, denying the existence of any other mutations in the North African country.

So far, a total of 498,329 people have contracted the virus in Morocco, 8,857 of whom have died, and 485,162 others have recovered, according to the US' Worldometers.

