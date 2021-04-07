Morocco FM reiterates call on Algeria to join dialogue on Sahara region

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, has reiterated his country's call on Algeria to sit at the negotiating table over the Western Sahara region.

Bourita made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Senegalese counterpart, Aïssata Tall Sall, on the occasion of opening a consulate general for Senegal in Dakhla.

"Algeria publicly acknowledges that it is a main party in the Sahara issue, given the great mobilisation that Algerian diplomacy attaches to this issue," Bourita said, adding that Algeria must assume its responsibilities towards the Sahara issue by sitting at the dialogue table to defend its point of view as a fundamental party due to its historical role in creating and perpetuating this conflict.

The Moroccan foreign minister said the international solution to the Sahara issue is impossible without Algeria sitting at the negotiating table, adding that his country does not oppose appointing an envoy for the United Nations Secretary-General in the Sahara.

Earlier on Sunday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said his country supports any political solution reached by the two parties to the conflict, under the United Nations auspices.