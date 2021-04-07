Turkey, Qatar unite to increase reach of Turkish products

The online shopping platform Turkish Souq was relaunched in the Turkish capital Ankara yesterday to enhance trade cooperation between Ankara and Doha and allow Turkish goods to reach global consumers, Anadolu Agency reports.

The e-commerce platform established by the Turkish postal service PTT and Qatar's postal service in 2018 enabled thousands of Turkish products to become available to the people of Qatar, Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu said.

"Thanks to this cooperation, PTT has made an important initiative in the field of e-export, which is also supported by its strong logistics infrastructure, on behalf of our country and ensured the supply of approximately 300,000 products to the world market," he added.

Noting that it wants to support the Turkish on a global scale, Qatar Post Chairman Faleh Al-Naemi said everyone on earth will benefit from Turkish products.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and its neighbours.

The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years.

Trade volumes between the two countries increased six per cent in 2020 to reach $1.6 billion. Qatar's investments in Turkey reached $22 billion, according to data provided by Turkey's Embassy in Doha.