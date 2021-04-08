Amnesty International slams Israel's 'institutionalised discrimination' against Palestinians

Amnesty International on Tuesday condemned Israel for: "Continuing to practice institutionalised discrimination against Palestinians in the occupied territories."

In a report, the human rights organisation denounced the security cordon imposed on the Gaza Strip, describing it as "collective punishment".

On the coronavirus vaccine, Amnesty pointed out that the: "Israeli failure to vaccinate millions of Palestinians in the occupied territories implies absolute discrimination."

"The Israeli army is continuing to practice excessive violence in the occupied West Bank," the report added.

On the other hand, Amnesty International condemned recent indiscriminate rocket firing on Israel allegedly carried out by armed groups from Gaza, noting that it had led to the killing of two civilians.

