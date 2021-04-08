No timetable set for withdrawal of troops from Iraq, says Pentagon

Assistant to the Secretary of Defence for Public Affairs John Kirby has announced that there are no agreements with Baghdad regarding a timetable for withdrawal of US combat forces from Iraq.

Kirby's remarks contradict a joint statement issued on Wednesday, after the end of the third round of strategic talks between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein that took place via closed-circuit television, indicating that the troops' evacuation process is underway.

During his daily press conference, Kirby stated that what was mentioned in the joint statement about: "Reaching a consensus regarding the continuation of the process of withdrawing US combat forces in Iraq" does not in actuality mean that the evacuation will begin.

He added: "The statement said that it had been decided to conduct additional technical discussions by the two parties regarding the final withdrawal of troops."

Kirby also pointed out that the US military presence in Iraq came at the invitation and approval of Baghdad, adding: "The mission launched against Daesh did not entail the permanent deployment of American soldiers, and the US administration said long ago that one day it will withdraw its troops."

A Pentagon spokesperson claimed that there is an agreement between the two sides on the importance of US presence in the country, explaining: "What you see in the statement is, in fact, an emphasis on the importance of our partnership with Iraq, and the ongoing mission against Daesh, and in the end, we will talk about the appropriate timing for a convenient withdrawal."

Kirby reiterated that the US has intended to withdraw its forces for some time, but the new information mentioned in the statement consists of holding technical talks on the withdrawal. Kirby noted that the two sides had not yet reached an understanding on the exact date of withdrawing soldiers.

Washington has been leading an international coalition to combat Daesh. Thus, the coalition deployed around 3,000 soldiers in Iraq, including 2,500 US fighters.

On 5 January, 2020, the Iraqi Parliament passed a resolution calling for the evacuation of foreign forces, including US troops, from the country.