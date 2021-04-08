Portuguese / Spanish / English

Somalia: 2 soldiers killed in army base ambush

April 8, 2021 at 8:12 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Somalia
Explosion site is seen after a terror attack carried out by Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab with a bomb-laden vehicle near two ministry buildings in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu on March 23, 2019 [Sadak Mohamed / Anadolu Agency]
Explosion site is seen after a terror attack carried out by Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al-Shabaab in Somalia on 23 March 2019 [Sadak Mohamed/Anadolu Agency]
 April 8, 2021 at 8:12 pm

At least two Somali soldiers were killed and several others wounded in an attack by Al-Shabaab terrorists on an army base in the Middle Shabelle region today, an official said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Terrorists attacked a military base and checkpoint on the outskirts of the Mahaday district, according to Abdirahman Mohamed Osman, a police officer in the Middle Shabelle region.

"They killed at least two soldiers and wounded several others. The army also killed several terrorists," he told Anadolu Agency over phone.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the assault, saying its fighters bombed military targets and then engaged in a gunfight with Somali soldiers.

A military official in the area told Anadolu Agency on the condition of anonymity that a convoy of military officials was targeted in a roadside bomb blast.

He confirmed that there were casualties in the attack, but did not specify the number of dead or injured.

According to Jubaland State officials, the Somali military killed at least 10 al-Shabaab terrorists in an operation in the Lower Juba region.

