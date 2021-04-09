Egypt sentences Muslim Brotherhood acting leader to life

An Egyptian court yesterday sentenced Mahmoud Ezzat, the Muslim Brotherhood's acting general guide, to life in prison, local media reported.

State-owned Al-Ahram newspaper said the Second Terrorism Circuit court sentenced Ezzat to life in prison on charges of incitment to kill, possession of weapons and terrorising people.

The case dates back to 2013 when members of the Brotherhood are said to have killed nine people and wounded 91 others following the army-led ouster of the late Mohamed Morsi, who stemmed from the group.

In 2015 the Cairo Criminal Court sentenced four defendants to death and 14 others to various prison terms in the same case, most notably Muhammad Badei, the group's supreme leader.

Authorities arrested Ezzat in a residential apartment in eastern Cairo in August 2020.

