Saudi-led coalition destroys bomb-laden Houthi drone

April 9, 2021
Yemeni loyalists of the Shi'ite Houthi movement hold their hands as they shout slogans during a rally held for celebrating the anniversary of Eid al-Ghadir which marks the day Shi'ites believe Prophet Muhammad nominated his cousin, Imam Ali, to be his successor on August 08, 2020 in Sana'a, Yemen [Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images]
Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia announced that a bomb-laden drone sent by Yemen's Houthis was eliminated early today, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a statement by the coalition, the drone was launched towards the Jizan region in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

No statement has been made so far by the Houthis.

Coalition forces announced on April 8 that a drone sent by the Houthis was destroyed.

In Yemen, where political instability has prevailed for a long while, Houthis backed by Iranians have been in control of the Yemeni capital Sana'a and some regions since September 2014.

Saudi Arabian-led coalition forces have been supporting the legitimate Yemeni government against the Houthis since March 2015.

