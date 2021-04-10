Tunisia: President Saied presents 1936 caricature to deliver message to Mechichi, Ghannouchi

Tunisian President Kais Saied showed Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi and Head of the government Hichem Mechichi a caricature dating back to 1936, intended to describe the state of the country.

Mosaique FM disclosed that President Saied wanted to deliver an indirect message to Mechichi and Ghannouchi following the interruption of communication channels due to the country's ongoing political crisis. Saied implied that the problem is aggravated by Parliament, and the solution to the impasse is in the hands of the two sovereign institutions (Parliament and government presidency).

During the 9 April, 1938, commemoration ceremony in Rawdat Al-Shuhada (Garden of the Martyrs), Saied displayed a caricature drawn by Mahmoud Bayram Al-Tunisi 85 years ago.

The caricature shows a woman in her sickbed, symbolising Tunisia, and next to her stands a pharmacist carrying a prescription stating: "An honourable national parliament, a comprehensive and responsible ministry." At the bottom of the caricature, the doctor tells the pharmacist: "Bring me this medicine and she will get well, God willing."

The 9 April, 1938, events took place in Tunisia amid popular protests demanding political reforms, including the establishment of a parliament, which constituted a major step towards Tunisia's independence.

