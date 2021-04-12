AEOI chief: Iran produces, exports radiopharmaceuticals

The head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi, said the Islamic Republic is a leading global producer and exporter of radiopharmaceuticals.

"Our production of radiopharmaceuticals is increasing every year, for example, we have produced radioactive medicine whose foreign version is worth €15,000 [$17,828]," Salehi said, noting that in September Iran will launch a new project worth €60 million ($71.3 million) to produce radiopharmaceuticals.

"We are currently exporting radioactive medicines to India, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and some European countries, and through new facilities and capabilities, we will export radioactive medicines on a larger scale," he added.

READ: Iran increases its uranium reserves enriched to up to 20%

The Iranian official said the AEOI has made 133 new nuclear achievements in the fields of healthcare, industry, agriculture, and power supply and this indicates that Iran is not going to stop its peaceful nuclear development.

"We are committed to expanding on our successes and achievements while adhering to international law and the IAEA Safeguards Agreement and interacting with the world based on dignity, wisdom, and expediency," he added.