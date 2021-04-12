April 12, 2021 at 12:26 pm
The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) will be having the official launch of its first edited book titled; The Covid Challenge: Impact on the Middle East & Africa.
Join us on 12 April 2021 at 12.00 pm (UK Time) | 4:00 pm Pakistan Time
Speakers:
- Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General ISSI
- Dr Khalid Hussain Memon, Special Secretary Middle East, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan
- H.E. Prof. Julius Kibet Bitok, High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya in Pakistan
- Comments by Mr Ali Javed, Additional Secretary Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan
- Ambassador Rizwan- ul-Haq Mahmood, Former Pakistani Diplomat to Muscat, Abu Dhabi & Jeddah
- Chief Guest, Mr Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education
- Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant of Pakistan's Prime Minister and Federal Minister, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Ministry
On Zoom here
