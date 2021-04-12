Portuguese / Spanish / English

Live: Book Launch: 'The Covid Challenge: Impact on the Middle East & Africa'

Join us for the live launch of 'The Covid Challenge: Impact on the Middle East & Africa'
April 12, 2021 at 12:26 pm | Published in: Afghanistan, Africa, Asia & Americas, Coronavirus, Middle East, News
The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) will be having the official launch of its first edited book titled; The Covid Challenge: Impact on the Middle East & Africa.

Join us on 12 April 2021 at 12.00 pm (UK Time) | 4:00 pm Pakistan Time

Speakers:

  • Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General ISSI
  • Dr Khalid Hussain Memon, Special Secretary Middle East, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan
  • H.E. Prof. Julius Kibet Bitok, High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya in Pakistan
  • Comments by Mr Ali Javed, Additional Secretary Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan
  • Ambassador Rizwan- ul-Haq Mahmood, Former Pakistani Diplomat to Muscat, Abu Dhabi & Jeddah
  • Chief Guest, Mr Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education
  • Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant of Pakistan's Prime Minister and Federal Minister, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Ministry

On Zoom here

