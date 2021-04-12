Qatar distributes $100 to 100,000 poor families in Gaza

Qatar has begun distributing $100 to 100,000 poor Palestinian families in the besieged Gaza Strip, Qatar's Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza said yesterday.

Palestinians went to the government banks to receive the aid.

On Thursday, the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza said it would pay $100 each to 100,000 poor Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip.

READ: Qatar signs deal to build hospital in Gaza

Since 2018, the Gulf state has been providing grants to poor families in the besieged enclave as part of ceasefire understandings between Israel and resistance groups.

In January, Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani announced a $360 million pledge for the Gaza Strip in 2021, a 50 per cent increase from last year.