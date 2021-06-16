Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli army shoots Palestinian youth in head

June 16, 2021
Palestinian flags flutter as a youth flashes the victory sign towards a new Israeli settler outpost in the village of Beita, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on 13 June 2021. [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
A Palestinian youth was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers on Wednesday in the northern West Bank, a witness said, Anadolu reports.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, the witness said the youth was injured during a protest by residents of the town of Beita in the Nablus area against the establishment of a settlement outpost on their land in Jabal Sabih.

It said the injured person was rushed to hospital "in critical condition."

International law regards both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.

