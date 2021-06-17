Algeria's Movement of Society for Peace ready to join gov't coalition

Algeria's Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) announced, following the announcement of the legislative election results on Tuesday night, that it would consider any proposal to join the next government, provided that it is a serious offer that would be compatible with the party vision and platform.

On Tuesday, the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE) announced that the National Liberation Front (FLN) had won 105 seats in parliament.

The FLN, Algeria's former ruling party, won the largest number of seats in the House of Representatives, but fell well short of the 204 seats needed to score a majority in the 407-seat parliament.

The MSP came in third place, after independents, with 64 seats.

IUMS: Media has double standards when it comes to Algeria's elections