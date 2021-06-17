France: Significant differences persist in Iran nuclear talks

Significant disagreements persist in talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry announced yesterday.

Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in the Austrian capital, Vienna, that the negotiations were now on the "most difficult topics and that significant disagreements were persisting."

"This presupposes brave decisions, which will have to be taken quickly, because we all share the observation that time is not on anyone's side," she was quoted by Reuters as saying.

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, recently said that reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear accord – which was abandoned by the former US President Donald Trump in 2018 – would have to await the formation of a new Iranian government.

"Everyone knows that, at this point, it will be necessary to wait for the new Iranian government," Grossi said.

