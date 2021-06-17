Gaza's Health Sector: Challenges in War and Peace

Israel's 11-day bombardment of Gaza in May 2021 has further devastated the besieged Strip's health infrastructure, already struggling amid a tight blockade and the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli airstrikes left Gaza's Palestinian Health Ministry and main Covid-19 lab out of service, 2 senior doctors dead and nearly 30 hospitals and health clinics either destroyed or damaged.

Join our panel of distinguished experts on Thursday 17 June 2021 at 5 pm GMT (6 pm UK) to discuss the impact of Israel's targeting of Gaza's medical facilities.

The webinar is being organised in association with PalMed Europe.