Israel court to decide on displacement of 4 Palestine families from Sheikh Jarrah

June 17, 2021 at 12:16 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces patrol in Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem on June 02, 2021. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli District Court of Jerusalem is to look into the forced displacement of four Palestinian families from Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah on 2 August, Arab48 reported yesterday.

The court hearing comes following last week's High Court decision that a hearing on this issue should be held as soon as possible.

Early this month, Israel's Attorney General, Avichai Mandelblit, informed the Israeli Supreme Court that he would not intervene in the legal proceedings of the Sheikh Jarrah case in which four Palestinian families in occupied East Jerusalem are facing imminent forced expulsion to allow Israeli settlers to take over their homes.

A committee representing Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in the occupied city of Jerusalem warned that his decision paves the way for the families' forcible displacement.

The four families are part of a group of more than 500 Palestinians – comprising 28 families – facing forced expulsion from the neighbourhood.

