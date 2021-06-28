New Iraq power station hit by missile attack

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced on Sunday that the Salah Al-Din Power Station in the northern city of Samarra was targeted by Katyusha rockets, causing severe damage to parts of the generating unit, Anadolu Agency reported.

The attack comes less than a week after Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi inaugurated the station, which produces about 1,260 megawatts of electricity with plans to serve areas north of Baghdad and Salah Al-Din provinces.

This is the first missile attack targeting an electrical power plant in Iraq.

Later on Sunday, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iraq produces between 19,000 and 21,000 megawatts of electricity per day, while the need exceeds 30,000 megawatts. As a result, Iraq has been importing electricity from neighbouring countries like Iran and Turkey to account for the deficit.

For years, Iraq has witnessed popular protests against frequent power cuts, especially in the summer season when temperatures reach as high as 50 degrees Celsius.

