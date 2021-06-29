Haniyeh meets Nasrallah over latest resistance developmentsÂ 

The Head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Ismail Haniyeh, met with Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah today. According to the Lebanese movement's Al-Manar TV, the two leaders discussed the latest developments related to resistance against the Israeli occupation.

Also on the agenda was how to build on the recent victory in the Sword of Jerusalem battle by "utilising all capabilities in a bid to reach the final and decisive victory against the occupation."

Hamas and Hezbollah reiterated the depth of the "brotherly relations" between the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance groups, as well as their importance for the consistency of the axis of resistance.

Haniyeh arrived in Lebanon on Monday for a visit scheduled to last for several days. He is expected to meet with Lebanese official and non-governmental figures.

OPINION: Hamas-Hezbollah talks and Iran-Turkey cooperation come at a crucial time