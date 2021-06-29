Syria: missile attack targets US troops

A missile attack targeted a base housing American forces in Syria on Monday, a spokesman for the US-led anti-Daesh coalition has revealed.

Coalition Spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto said that the US troops were attacked by multiple rockets but suffered no casualties. He added that "counter-battery artillery fire" was aimed at "rocket launching positions".

The Syrian official news agency SANA quoted local sources in Deir Ez-Zor as saying that, "The military base housing the American occupation forces in Al-Omar oil field was targeted.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that it was Iranian-backed groups in the western Euphrates region which targeted the American base.

The attack came hours after US warplanes launched strikes on pro-Iran militia positions on the Iraqi-Syrian border and inside Syria. At least five militia fighters were killed, and several others were wounded.