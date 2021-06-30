Iran officials should fear the threats posed by Israel's Mossad, ex-intelligence minister says

Iran's former Minister of Intelligence, Ali Younesi, said over the last ten years, the Israeli Mossad spy agency has penetrated various sectors in the Islamic Republic to the extent that all Iranian officials should fear for their lives.

Younesi, who served under President Mohammad Khatami from December 2000 to August 2005 was speaking in an interview with Jamaran news website.

Competition between the Intelligence Ministry, the Intelligence Organisation of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), and other security services who have been busy fighting insiders rather than monitoring and confronting infiltrators have weakened Iran and allowed foreign intelligence agencies to infiltrate various sectors within it.

"The Iranians have the right today to express their concern about any incident in Iran," he said, calling for "an end to the competition and conflict between the Iranian security services and to prioritise combating enemy infiltration."

"Authorities of the Islamic Republic should be concerned about their lives; the Mossad has infiltrated various parts of the country."

Iran accuses Israel of orchestrating several security incidents over the past year, including the assassination of nuclear chief scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in November of last year.

Last week, Iranian media outlet reported that the country's authorities thwarted a sabotage act against a building belonging to the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation near the city of Karaj, not far from Tehran.