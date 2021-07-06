Albania set to buy drones from Turkey

Albania has approved a budget to purchase Turkish armed drone Bayraktar TB-2, TRT World reports.

After recent deals with Poland and Ukraine, Albania will become the next country to buy Turkish combat drones.

The Albanian parliament approved an additional budget of $9.7 million for the purchase, the report said.

Last month, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama headed an official delegation on a visit to Turkey where he discussed securing the country's territory with Turkish drones.

Over the past decade, Turkey has improved its drone technology to overcome the arms embargoes from the US and European countries.

Even though European countries apply some restrictions over Turkey's drone system, last week, Poland purchased Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 drones l.

A senior policy fellow and analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) has warned that the success in drone warfare conducted by Turkey and Azerbaijan is a cause of concern for Europe.

