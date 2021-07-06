Gaza protests PA’s continued salary cut [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gaza protests PA’s continued salary cut [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gaza protests PA’s continued salary cut [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Palestinian in Gaza today held a protest outside the UN headquarters to highlight the dire situation they have been left in since the Palestinian Authority (PA) cut their salaries five years ago.

The punitive measures taken by the PA against public officials have had a disastrous effect on them, protesters explained.

Salaries were cut without reason, they said, adding that this was often against the background of exercising freedom of opinion, expression, and political affiliation in accordance with the law.

The protest comes as part of a series of activities to restore the rights stolen from employees.

In 2017, the PA cut the salaries of its employees in the besieged Gaza Strip by between 30-70 per cent. This was seen as "discrimination" as staff in the occupied West Bank continued to receive their full wages.