Nasser Al-Qudwa: Abbas is tearing up Arafat's legacy

Former senior Fatah member, Nasser Al-Qudwa, yesterday accused Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas of tearing up Yasser Arafat's legacy by imposing his powers over the foundation named in his honour.

"The recent presidential decree to change the internal system of Yasser Arafat Foundation and its board of trustees is illegal and unacceptable," Al-Qudwa said on Twitter, adding that this appears to be an effort to tear up his uncle's legacy.

"There is a clear effort from the ruler sitting in Al-Muqata [the Presidential Compound] and some of the foundation's employees to find the necessary formulas to impose the required change while concealing or mitigating some important aspects," Al-Qudwa, who held the position of Chairman of the Foundation's Board of Trustees, said, adding that the decree clearly changes the nature of the foundation from an independent Palestinian and Arab institution to a Palestinian institution affiliated with the Palestinian National Fund and ruled by Palestinian Authority president, in reference to Abbas.

OPINION: The never-ending reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah