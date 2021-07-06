Portuguese / Spanish / English

PA detains 21 Palestinian activists in Ramallah

July 6, 2021 at 11:35 am
Palestinian police prevent demonstrators from gathering ahead of a planned protest against the Palestinian authority following the death of an activist, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on July 5, 2021 [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images]
Palestinian Authority (PA)'s security services yesterday detained 21 Palestinian protesters who arrived in Al-Manara Square to protest against the murder of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat.

Eyewitnesses said that 21 activists were detained as soon as they arrived at Al-Manara Square, including ten women.

Last month, PA security officers raided a house in Hebron and brutally beat Nizar Banat to death. Banat, 44, was an outspoken critic of the PA's corruption.

Palestinian activists planned to organise a rally in Al-Manara Square to protest against the PA's murder of Banat, as well as against the authorities' brutal crackdown on freedoms.

Spokesperson of the PA police said in a statement that the security services detained people who attempted to organise a gathering without permission.

READ: PA's Abbas dismisses senior official for criticising extrajudicial killing of Banat

In a press conference, lawyer Dana Farraj said: "The PA brutally attacked the protesters, including elderly women and former prisoners."

She said that the PA security officers held the women by the hair.

Farraj said university students and professors were among those detained, as well as lawyer Diana Al-Ayesh.

PA spokesman Ibrahim Milhem said Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh had ordered the immediate release of all prisoners, however many remained in detention.

Why did the PA kill Nizar Banat? - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Why did the PA kill Nizar Banat? – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

