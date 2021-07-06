PA detains 21 Palestinian activists in Ramallah

Palestinian Authority (PA)'s security services yesterday detained 21 Palestinian protesters who arrived in Al-Manara Square to protest against the murder of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat.

Eyewitnesses said that 21 activists were detained as soon as they arrived at Al-Manara Square, including ten women.

Last month, PA security officers raided a house in Hebron and brutally beat Nizar Banat to death. Banat, 44, was an outspoken critic of the PA's corruption.

Palestinian activists planned to organise a rally in Al-Manara Square to protest against the PA's murder of Banat, as well as against the authorities' brutal crackdown on freedoms.

Spokesperson of the PA police said in a statement that the security services detained people who attempted to organise a gathering without permission.

In a press conference, lawyer Dana Farraj said: "The PA brutally attacked the protesters, including elderly women and former prisoners."

She said that the PA security officers held the women by the hair.

Farraj said university students and professors were among those detained, as well as lawyer Diana Al-Ayesh.

PA spokesman Ibrahim Milhem said Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh had ordered the immediate release of all prisoners, however many remained in detention.