Palestinian journalist Alaa Al-Rimawi released

The Palestinian Public Prosecution today released journalist Alaa Al-Rimawi after detaining him for three days.

Al-Rimawi's lawyer, Gandhi Al-Rubei, said that the Public Prosecution "closed Al-Rimawi's file, and he will not be tried."

Al-Rimawi runs J-Media network and works as a correspondent for the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera Mubasher.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Public Prosecution issued an arrest order for Al-Rimawi, after the Ministry of Endowments complained that he had ascended to the pulpit of a mosque without permission, according to his lawyer.

He explained that the complaint related to "ascending the pulpit of the Wasaya Al-Rasool Mosque [in Hebron] during the funeral of Palestinian opposition activist Nizar Banat."

Banat died on 26 June, hours after he was arrested by a Palestinian security force in Hebron. His family believes Palestinian security forces beat him to death.

