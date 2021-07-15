Regime kills 8 civilians in Syria's Idlib

Eight Syrian civilians were killed and five others injured today from shelling by regime forces in Idlib province in north-western Syria, according to a local spokesman, Anadolu Agency reports.

Firs Khalifa, spokesman for the Syria Civil Defence (White Helmets), told Anadolu Agency that regime forces targeted the village of Ablen and the town of Al-Fuah this morning with surface-to-surface missiles.

He added that the attack resulted in the killing of three civilians in Ablen and five in al-Fuah, while five people were injured and taken to hospitals nearby.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia in March 2020. The Syrian regime, however, has consistently violated the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on protests with unexpected ferocity.

Over the past decade, around half a million people have been killed and more than 12 million had to flee their homes.