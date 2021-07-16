Morocco, Israel sign cyber security deal

Morocco and Israel yesterday signed the first bilateral cooperation agreement in the field of cybersecurity.

The head of the Tel Aviv diplomatic mission in Rabat, David Govrin, explained on Twitter that the agreement will allow Morocco and Israel to participate in "operational cooperation, research and development, and the sharing of information and knowledge."

The agreement was signed by Yigal Unna, the Director General of Israel's National Cyber Directorate and the head of Morocco's General Directorate of Information Systems Security El Mostafa Rabii, and the Moroccan Defence Minister Abdellatif Loudiyi.

Israel and Morocco announced the resumption of diplomatic relations in December 2020 after they were suspended in 2000. The move came in exchange for the US' recognition of Rabat's sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

Days later, Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani signed a "joint tripartite declaration" with Israel and the United States in Rabat.

READ: Hamas chief meets Morocco PM