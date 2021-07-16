Turkish exports to Libya up 72.3%

Turkish exports to Libya increased by 72.3% in the first half of 2021 in comparison with the same period last year, at a value of $1.2 billion, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Chairman of the Turkish-Libyan Business Council, Murtaza Karanfil, told Anadolu Agency that exports to Libya reached $1.195 billion in June.

Karanfil expected exports to Libya to mark a new record, saying trade had been going well since the new government took office and that his visits to Libya helped strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

Last week, the undersecretary of the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Issa, said that the return and resumption of the operations of Turkish companies would "significantly contribute to Libya's reconstruction."

Turkey has long enjoyed distinguished relations with the internationally-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) in various fields. This authority was replaced by the Libyan Transitional Government which is due to step down after elections are held in late December.

