Algeria, Saudi Arabia discuss OPEC, regional, international issues

September 15, 2021 at 11:05 am | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers, Algeria on 21 January 2020 [RYAD KRAMDI/AFP/Getty Images]
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud yesterday Tuesday discussed coordination within OPEC as well as bilateral, regional and international issues, Algeria's presidency and the Saudi minister said.

Reuters reported Saudi Arabia saying it "is keen to continue coordination and consultation regarding regional and international issues…most notably joint Arab action."

They also discussed "coordination of positions regarding OPEC and support and encouragement of trade exchange between the two countries," he said on Algerian state television.

The minister conveyed a message from Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and discussed with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ways to boost bilateral ties, Algeria's presidency said.

"The president stressed the rooting and solidity of bilateral relations and seeking to strengthen them to serve the higher interests of the two peoples," it said in a statement.

