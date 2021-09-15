First passenger plane from Iran lands in Afghanistan

Passenger flights between Iran and Afghanistan resumed today, Iran's state-run Al-Alam TV channel reported.

According to Reuters, an Iranian Mahan Air plane landed in Kabul with 19 passengers on board, coming from the city of Mashhad today.

Regular passenger services to Kabul had stopped after the Taliban gained control of the Afghan capital last month.

Last week more than 100 passengers arrived in Qatar after flying from Kabul airport on the first flight ferrying out foreigners since a US-led evacuation ended.

Qatari and Turkish technical teams have helped restore operations at the airport, which was damaged during the chaotic evacuations of tens of thousands of people to meet the US troop withdrawal deadline of 31 August.

