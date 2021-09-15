Israel's PM says no reason to meet PA president

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett yesterday said that he sees no reason to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, describing the establishment of a Palestinian state a "terrible mistake".

"I don't see any logic in meeting someone who is suing IDF soldiers at The Hague and accusing them of war crimes, and at the same time paying salaries to terrorists. I don't see the logic in meeting him," Bennett told the Kan public broadcaster.

Bennett commented on the Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz's meeting with Abbas late last month saying Gantz had requested he hold the meeting for some time because he is responsible for the settlement process in Gaza.

The Israeli prime minister reiterated his long-standing position that there should not be a Palestinian state, saying: "I oppose a Palestinian state — I think it would be a terrible mistake."

"I won't do that," he added.

