Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israel's PM says no reason to meet PA president

September 15, 2021 at 10:35 am | Published in: ICC, International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas (C), in the West Bank, Ramallah on 3 September 2020 [ALAA BADARNEH/POOL/AFP/Getty Images]
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas (C), in the West Bank, Ramallah on 3 September 2020 [ALAA BADARNEH/POOL/AFP/Getty Images]
 September 15, 2021 at 10:35 am

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett yesterday said that he sees no reason to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, describing the establishment of a Palestinian state a "terrible mistake".

"I don't see any logic in meeting someone who is suing IDF soldiers at The Hague and accusing them of war crimes, and at the same time paying salaries to terrorists. I don't see the logic in meeting him," Bennett told the Kan public broadcaster.

Bennett commented on the Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz's meeting with Abbas late last month saying Gantz had requested he hold the meeting for some time because he is responsible for the settlement process in Gaza.

The Israeli prime minister reiterated his long-standing position that there should not be a Palestinian state, saying: "I oppose a Palestinian state — I think it would be a terrible mistake."

"I won't do that," he added.

READ: The meeting between Abbas and Gantz was shameful

Categories
ICCInternational OrganisationsIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments