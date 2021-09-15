Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

UAE Embassy in Israel celebrates anniversary of normalization deal

September 15, 2021 at 6:14 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, UAE
Billboards by the United Arab Emirates Embassy marking the signing of the US-brokered Abraham Accords are seen along the expressway in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on 14 September 2021. [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]
Billboards by the United Arab Emirates Embassy marking the signing of the US-brokered Abraham Accords are seen along the expressway in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on 14 September 2021. [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]
 September 15, 2021 at 6:14 pm

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Tel Aviv on Wednesday celebrated the first anniversary of the normalization of relations with Israel, Anadolu reports.

"Peace is the Future of our Children" read banners in Arabic, English and Hebrew on the streets in Tel Aviv and West Jerusalem.

"The UAE Embassy in Israel launched a campaign in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to mark the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords," the Israeli Foreign Ministry's Arabic-language Twitter account tweeted.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid commented on the tweet saying, "For the future. For our children."

On Sept. 15, 2020, the UAE and Israel signed a US-sponsored agreement to normalize their diplomatic relations.

The UAE was joined by three other Arab states – Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan – in normalizing relations with Israel in what came to be known as the Abraham Accords. For Palestinians, the move was a "stab in the back."

There was no festive mood of the anniversary in Israel as the country is marking the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, which is considered the most sacred day in the Jewish calendar. It is traditionally observed with a day-long fast and special services held at synagogues.

UAE: Bin Zayed awarded 'prestigious' prize by pro-Israel think tank

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsUAE
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments