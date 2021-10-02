77 MPs, Trade Unions, NGOs, academics call on British government to save Bahraini hunger striker

Scores of British lawmakers, trade unions, NGOs and prominent academics have written to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to convey their gravest concern over the fate of imprisoned Bahraini academic and human rights defender, Dr Abduljalil AlSingace, who has been on hunger strike since 8 July 2021.
In their letter the signatories said AlSingace "is protesting persistent mistreatment by prison authorities and demanding a book he wrote in prison on Bahrain's culture and dialects, to which he dedicated four years of research, be returned, following its confiscation in April 2021."
Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights Committee has, on its part warned that the national security law used to convict AlSingace is also used to persecute "human rights defenders and activists."
For the full text see below or download the original letter here:
Dear Liz Truss,
We write in solidarity with imprisoned Bahraini academic and human rights defender Dr Abduljalil AlSingace who has been on hunger strike since 8 July 2021, losing over 20kg and has been hospitalised since 18th July 2021. He is protesting persistent mistreatment by prison authorities and demanding a book he wrote in prison on Bahrain's culture and dialects, to which he dedicated four years of research, be returned, following its confiscation in April 2021.
AlSingace has spent over 10 years in prison since being sentenced to life for his peaceful activism during Bahrain's 2011 Arab Spring uprising. The Bahrain Independent Commission of Inquiry documented severe torture against AlSingace following his arrest and UN experts and rights groups have reported mistreatment and medical negligence throughout his imprisonment. The UN Human Rights Committee has warned that the national security law used to convict AlSingace is used to persecute "human rights defenders and activists."
16 rights groups, 101 global academics and numerous British parliamentarians have called on Bahrain, a close UK ally, to meet AlSingace's demands and order his release. Yet despite calling for the release of prominent human rights defenders imprisoned by hostile states, the UK government has made no substantive statement, instead repeating false assurances from Bahrain about his case.
This silence risks emboldening Bahrain in their criminalisation of peaceful dissent and torture of dissidents. The UK government must condemn Bahrain's persecution of AlSingace, call for the return of his intellectual property and immediate and unconditional release. This miscarriage of justice must end.
- Sir Ed Davey MP, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Kingston and Surbiton
- Sir Peter Bottomley MP, Conservative, Father of the House of Commons, Worthing West
- Ian Blackford MP, Westminster Leader of the Scottish National Party, Ross, Skye and Lochaber
- Liz Saville Roberts MP, Westminster Leader of Plaid Cymru, Dwyfor Meirionnydd
- Caroline Lucas MP, Westminster Leader of the Green Party, Brighton Pavilion
- Layla Moran MP, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, Oxford West and Abingdon
- Brendan O'Hara MP, Scottish National Party, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Democracy and Human Rights in the Gulf, Argyll and Bute
- Alistair Carmichael MP, Liberal Democrat, Orkney and Shetland
- Christine Jardine MP, Liberal Democrat, Edinburgh West
- Munira Wilson MP, Liberal Democrat, Twickenham
- Sarah Olney MP, Liberal Democrat, Richmond Park
- Wera Hobhouse MP, Liberal Democrat, Bath
- Andrew Gwynne MP, Labour, Denton and Reddish
- Andy Slaughter MP, Labour, Hammersmith
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP, Labour, Streatham
- Clive Lewis MP, Labour, Norwich South
- Diane Abbott MP, Labour, Hackney North and Stoke Newington
- Hilary Benn MP, Labour, Leeds Central
- John McDonnel, Labour, Hayes and Harlington
- Kim Johnson MP, Labour, Liverpool Riverside
- Navendu Mishra MP, Labour, Stockport
- Paula Barker MP, Labour, Liverpool, Wavertree
- Rebecca Long-Bailey MP, Labour, Salford and Eccles
- Angus Brendan MacNeil MP, Scottish National Party, Na h-Eileanan an Iar
- Chris Stephens MP, Scottish National Party, Glasgow South West
- Deidre Brock MP, Scottish National Party, Edinburgh North and Leith
- Owen Thompson MP, Scottish National Party, Midlothian
- Chris Hazzard MP, Sinn Féin, South Down
- Francie Molloy MP, Sinn Féin, Mid Ulster
- John Finucane MP, Sinn Féin, Belfast North
- Michelle Gildernew MP, Sinn Féin, Fermanagh and South Tyrone
- Mickey Brady MP, Sinn Féin, Newry and Armagh
- Orfhlaith Begley MP, Sinn Féin, West Tyrone
- Paul Maskey MP, Sinn Féin, Belfast West
- Kenny MacAskill MP, Alba Party, East Lothian
- Neale Hanvey MP, Alba Party, Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
- Claudia Webbe MP, Leicester East
- Jonathan Edwards MP, Carmarthen East
- Margaret Ferrier MP, Rutherglen and Hamilton West House of Lords
- Baroness Bennett of Manor Castle, Green Party
- Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb, Green Party
- Lord Browne of Ladyton, Labour
- Lord Scriven, Liberal Democrat
- Baroness Northover, Liberal Democrat
- Lord Hylton, Crossbench
- Baroness Stern, Crossbench NGOs
- Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, Director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD)
- Allan Hogarth, Head of Advocacy and Programmes, Amnesty International UK
- Annie Game, Executive Director, IFEX
- Daniel Gorman, Director, English PEN
- David Kode, Advocacy and Campaigns Lead, CIVICUS
- Gerald Staberock, Secretary General, World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT)
- Husain Abdulla, Director of Americans for Democracy & Human Rights in Bahrain (ADHRB)
- Khalid Ibrahim, Executive Director of the Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR)
- Maya Foa, Joint Executive Director, Reprieve
- Phil Lynch, Director, International Service for Human Rights (ISHR)
- Quinn McKew, Executive Director ARTICLE 19
- Romana Cacchioli, Executive Director, PEN International
- Rupert Skilbeck, Director of REDRESS Trust
- Sinead O'Gorman, Director, Scholars at Risk Europe Trade Unions
- Frances O'Grady, General Secretary, Trade Union Congress (TUC)
- Jo Grady, General Secretary, University & College Union (UCU)
- Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary, National Education Union (NEU)
- Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary, National Education Union (NEU)
- Patrick Roach, General Secretary, The Teacher's Union (NASUWT) Academics
- Dr Ala'a Shehabi, Deputy Director Institute for Global Prosperity, UCL, UK
- Dr Brian Dooley, Visiting Scholar UCL
- Catherine Cobham, Lecturer, Head of the department of Arabic and Persian, University of St Andrews, UK
- Dr David Wearing, SOAS University of London
- Professor John Chalcraft, Professor of Middle East History and Politics, London School of Economics (LSE), UK Lawyers
- Daniel Carey, Partner, Deighton Pierce Glynn
- Emma Deacon QC, 5 Paper Buildings
- Julian Christopher QC, 5 Paper Buildings
- Martin Evans QC, 33 Chancery Lane
- Martyn Day, Co-founder and Senior Partner, Leigh Day
- Richard Hermer QC, Matrix Chambers
- Sue Willman, Assistant Director, King's Legal Clinic