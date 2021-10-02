Book Launch - A Shared Struggle: Stories of Palestinian and Irish hunger strikers

A Shared Struggle: Stories of Palestinian and Irish hunger strikers details the personal experiences of 24 Palestinian and 7 Irish hunger strikes in their fight to win their basic rights.

Watch the launch for this remarkable book, highlighting the plight of Palestinian and Irish hunger strikers and the intersectionality of the Palestinian-Irish struggle against settler-colonialism.

The stories in A Shared Struggle provide an answer as to why a prisoner might choose starvation (sometimes to death) over accepting humiliating prison conditions.

The contributors to this book hope that it will serve as another bridge that connects Palestine with Ireland and make more people across the world aware of the plight of Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli jails today.

The Panel:

Richard Falk

Former UNHRC Special Rapporteur for Palestine

Richard Anderson Falk is Professor Emeritus of International Law at Princeton University and the former UNHRC Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Hilal Jaradat

Former Political Prisoner for 27 years

Hilal Jaradat is a former Palestinian prisoner from Jenin in the West Bank who spent 27 years in Israeli jails. He was released to Gaza in 2011 as part of the Schalit deal. While in prison, he attempted to escape through a tunnel which was uncovered. He also learnt to speak 16 languages.

Danny Morrison

Spokesperson for IRA hunger strikers

Danny Morrison, a journalist, author, a spokesperson for the IRA hunger strikers and Secretary of the Bobby Sands Trust. Morrison has co-edited the book with Dr Asaad Abusharkh, an Irish Palestinian academician.

Yousef Aljamal

Translator of A Shared Struggle

Yousef Aljamal is a PhD Candidate at the Middle East Institute at Sakarya University, Turkey. He has published/translated articles/books on Palestine and the Middle East and most recently translated A Shared Struggle: Stories of Palestinian and Irish and Palestinian Hunger Strikers. His work focuses on Palestine political prisoners, diaspora, security and terrorism studies.

Norma Hashim

Editor of A Shared Struggle

Norma Hashim has been involved in advocacy and relief work for Palestine since 2009 and is treasurer of Viva Palestina Malaysia. She founded the Hashim Sani library in Gaza and has edited two books with Yousef Aljamal on Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons – The Prisoners' Diaries and Dreaming of Freedom: Palestinian child prisoners speak.