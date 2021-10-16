Hamas presents 3 stages of reformation following Cairo visit

Member of Hamas Political Bureau Khalil Al-Hayya announced on Friday that his movement had presented its vision to rearrange the Palestinian national home during the latest visit of its delegation to Cairo.

Speaking to Al-Aqsa TV, Al-Hayya explained that his movement's vision to rearrange the Palestinian national home consists of three stages.

"The first stage is the reformation of the Palestinian leadership represented by the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) through elections," he stated, noting that if elections could not be held, a temporary body should be formed to run a transitional period.

"The second stage is the agreement on a national strategy based on resisting the occupation," pointing out that this stage would lead to the third one: "The third stage is the field action and behaviour on the ground."

At the beginning of this month, Egypt hosted a senior and expanded delegation of Hamas leadership, including top Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar.

Regarding the possible prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel, Al-Hayya asserted: "Israeli soldiers will not be released without a reasonable price – the release of Palestinian prisoners."

