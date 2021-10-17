Portuguese / Spanish / English

Qatar ruler holds talks with Kurdish leader in Doha

Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (IKRG) President Nechirvan Barzani speaks to the press on the Iraqi early general elections in Erbil, Iraq on 10 October 10, 2021. [Ahsan Mohammed Ahmed Ahmed - Anadolu Agency]
Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Sunday met in Doha with head of northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Nechirvan Barzani, Anadolu reports.

The meeting dwelt on bilateral cooperation and a host of issues of mutual concern, said a statement released by the Amiri Diwan, the emir's office.

Barzani started an official visit to the Gulf country on Saturday for talks with Qatari officials.

On Saturday, the KRG head held talks with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on relations between Iraq and Qatar and the latest Iraqi developments.

