Qatar ruler holds talks with Kurdish leader in Doha

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Sunday met in Doha with head of northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Nechirvan Barzani, Anadolu reports.

The meeting dwelt on bilateral cooperation and a host of issues of mutual concern, said a statement released by the Amiri Diwan, the emir's office.

Barzani started an official visit to the Gulf country on Saturday for talks with Qatari officials.

On Saturday, the KRG head held talks with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on relations between Iraq and Qatar and the latest Iraqi developments.

Turkey: opposition party visits Iraqi Kurdistan 'to win Kurdish votes'